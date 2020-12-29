Diego Costa is a free agent after Atletico Madrid cancelled his contract with immediate effect, upon the striker's request.

The former Chelsea forward has been unhappy in Madrid for some time, and was always likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, a statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old, whose contract was due to run out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and on Tuesday he signed his release from his current deal.

"We have spent a lot of time together over the years, he has given us a lot and we have given him a lot too," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a news conference moments after it was announced Costa was leaving.

"We spoke about his personal issues and the club wanted to help him without harming its own interests and we feel better now we have resolved the issue. He felt the need to find a new challenge, and I'm sure wherever he goes he will do well, because he's a fighter."

Costa helped Atletico to the Spanish title in 2014 with 27 goals but left for Chelsea that same year. The Spain striker returned to the Spanish capital in 2018 but has struggled to make an impact in his second spell, which has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries. Costa started 43 La Liga matches since returning to Atletico, scoring 12 goals while winning two trophies, the 2018 Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup the same year.

