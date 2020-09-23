Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign Spanish defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad, the La Liga club have said.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed but British media reported Leeds would shell out up to 20 million pounds ($25.44 million) for the 27-year-old centre back.

"Real Sociedad and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente. The final agreement is subject to the player's medical test," the club said in a statement.

"Real Sociedad wants to express its thanks and affection towards Diego for the three years he has been part of our club and wishes him all the best in this new chapter of his career."

Llorente began his pro career at Real Madrid but failed to cement a spot in the first team and joined Sociedad in 2017.

He made 30 appearances for Imanol Alguacil's side last season as they finished sixth and reached the Copa del Rey final.

