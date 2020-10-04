AC Milan have confirmed the arrival of Diogo Dalot from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Dalot was one of Jose Mourinho’s last signings as United manager from Portuguese side Porto, and has played 35 games for the side in just over two seasons with the club.

The 21-year-old right-back, who can also operate on the wings, scored just one goal for United and has found games harder to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly after the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He had been linked with a move away for some time as United look to raise funds for transfers but will join the Italian side for a year on loan, with no obligatory option to buy.

Dalot may be joined in Italy by United defender Chris Smalling, who is likely to complete a permanent move to Roma after spending last season on loan with them.

United are expected to announce the twin signings of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri, and may yet agree a deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

