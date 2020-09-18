Liverpool are set to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota in a deal that could be worth up to £35 million, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Portuguese player could reportedly move to Liverpool as soon as Saturday such are the advanced nature of the negotiations.

Liverpool have just agreed a £25 million deal for Thiago Alcantara from German champions Bayern Munich, and Liverpool could send Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves as part of any deal.

The 18-year-old Dutch defender can play across the backline, with Wolves looking to strengthen their defence. A deal worth £10 million could offset the outlay required by Jurgen Klopp's side.

A move away for Jota has been speculated on since he was left out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday for his side's game against Stoke City, and did not come off the bench last weekend against Sheffield United.

