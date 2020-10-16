For the second time this month we have a transfer deadline day!

The window for European moves may have slammed shut but clubs in England can still make domestic transfers until 5pm today.

Follow along with Eurosport as we'll keep you up-to-date with all the deals as they happen.

08:45 - Kane to join Barnsley

No, no not that one!

Sky Sports report that Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane will join Barnsley in a deal worth £1.25 million. The Reds are expected to be active shoppers in the window.

08:15 - Potential deals

Right the two biggest deals theoretically are West Ham's continued chase of Said Benrahma of Brentford whilst Spurs are heavily pursuing Swansea City's Joe Rodon.

Plus Harry Wilson is a man in demand and could Danny Rose be finally leaving Spurs?

08:00 - Welcome

Good morning everybody. How time flies eh? Now we have to do this all over again. Incredible.