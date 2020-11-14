RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai is attracting interest from elite European clubs, according to reports in Spain and Italy.

Arsenal are reportedly one of the frontrunners looking to sign the 20-year-old.

The prodigious talent has impressed at RB Salzburg and is a regular starter for the club. He has made 13 appearances so far this season, scoring five goals.

There is reportedly no agreement for Szoboszlai to transfer from Salzburg to RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

Matyas Esterhazy, Szoboszlai’s agent, was quoted as saying by Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano: "No agreement with RB Leipzig or with any other club. The only agreement is the current one with RB Salzburg.”

Spanish newspaper AS say Real Madrid are closely looking at the midfielder and the story was on their front page on Friday.

Szoboszlai scored a brilliant injury-time winner for his nation against Iceland in a Euro 2020 play-off decider on Thursday evening.

Gazzetta dello Sport report AC Milan would be interested in signing him while Borussia Dortmund, who are known for their ability to secure Europe's best young talent, may also come in for the talented youngster.

