Wolves have confirmed the signing of striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been short of fire power this season following Diogo Jota's move to Liverpool and Raul Jimenez's fractured skull suffered against Arsenal in November.

They are currently enduring some miserable Premier League form, having won none of their last six, a run culminating in a shock 3-2 loss at home to local rivals and relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

"Wolves have completed the loan signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, subject to a work permit and international clearance," a club statement read.

"The 29-year-old moves to Molineux on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, with Wolves holding an option to make the move permanent in the summer."

Willian Jose has spent the last five years at Real Sociedad. Elsewhere in Spain, he went time on loan with Real Madrid, Zaragoza and Las Palmas.

He was involved in Copa del Rey action in midweek, scoring twice in a win over Cordoba. Wolves also made cup progress in the week, beating Chorley in the FA Cup.

