Dortmund interested in Hudson-Odoi, Ikone and Raphinha

Chelsea are willing to let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave this summer and Borussia Dortmund could open up as a potential destination.

He was limited to just 10 starts this season as both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel regularly overlooked him, even though the current boss seemed to take to Hudson-Odoi at first.

Transfers Man Utd players back Grealish transfer but Solskjaer has other priority – Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

He has not lived up to the hype that drove Chelsea to hand him a £120,000-a-week contract to keep him away from Bayern Munich and it is now being indicated that they are open to him leaving next season.

The valuation is unclear at this stage but it is understood Chelsea may even be open to letting the player leave on loan - if the majority of his wages are covered by his next club.

Dortmund are looking at potential new attacking options in light of the fact Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave this summer, with Manchester United in the driving seat to sign him.

They are believed to have made tentative enquiries about the terms it might take to sign Hudson-Odoi as a replacement; though there are other options to be explored as well, including Lille’s Jonathan Ikone and Leeds United’s Raphinha.

Interestingly, Chelsea have asked to be kept aware of Sancho’s situation but the player is understood to remain set on joining United as his top choice.

Still, Chelsea stole in to sign Timo Werner and Kai Havertz unexpectedly last summer and want to be included in any conversations when the time comes.

---

AC Milan hope to complete deals for Giroud & Tomori

AC Milan hope to land Olivier Giroud this summer as well as Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori.

Giroud will find a new club this summer as his contract in West London expires and Milan are already looking into a potential agreement as he fits the mould they are looking for in a new forward.

It is believed Giroud would like a two-year contract and Milan’s qualification for next season’s Champions League makes them a strong option.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on May 18, 2021 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

West Ham have had a long-term interest in Giroud and are also likely to sound him out with an offer.

Meanwhile, Milan have decided to take up their £25million option on Fikayo Tomori and believe the player is willing to make the transfer permanent.

Milan are also set to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

---

Pau Torres’ Manchester United audition

Pau Torres could land himself a move to Manchester United if he shuts them out in the Europa League final tomorrow.

Eric Bailly’s new contract means there is less pressure on United to sign a central defender this summer and it is no longer seen as a priority.

Yet sources are suggesting that recruitment staff have been so impressed with him that he is still on the radar and a strong performance against United might persuade bosses to make an offer.

Torres has been named in the Spain squad for Euro 2020 and leapfrogged Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in the list of defensive targets for United.

In another twist on the situation, Villarreal are interested in Bailly and could yet look to bring him back to the club if Torres leaves.

Bailly spent 18 months with Villarreal before joining United in 2016.

Transfers Manchester United to target Ings ahead of Kane - Paper Round 19/05/2021 AT 22:06