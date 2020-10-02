Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out Jadon Sancho leaving for Manchester United this transfer window.

United have coveted the Dortmund forward for much of the summer, and hoped to get a deal done before the transfer deadline on Monday, but Zorc, who has been firm with United in the past, has said on Friday, with finality, that a deal will not happen.

"We talked to Manchester in the past," Zorc said.

United closing in on signing Dembele from Barcelona - Euro Papers

But anything that could have been said by us concerning this topic, has already been said. And that won't change in the upcoming three days.

Dortmund set a valuation of €120m for Sancho, with an initial deadline for any deal to be done of August 10. Talks continued to progress after that deadline, but with United not willing to meet that valuation, given they think it is too high with the market in the state it is in, any hope of an agreement between the two sides failed to materialise.

United have taken the stance that they are prepared to wait for the 20-year-old, with Sancho also reportedly happy to stay for another year, at least, in Germany.

But with no other signings in the forwards department to show for United's summer transfer dealings, a last minute approach for Sancho was expected. Zorc's comments, however, have seemed to put paid to that.

