Juventus have wrapped up the capture of Dusan Vlahovic for a reported €75 million.

Arsenal and Tottenham were among a scrum of clubs interested in the Serbian forward.

However, Juventus came in with a bid which trumped all other offers - and Fiorentina gave the green light to the transfer.

Vlahovic, who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus last week, arrived in Turin on Friday to undergo his medical.

The assessments passed off without a hitch, allowing the forward to put his name to a long-term deal.

It is a momentous moment for Vlahovic as on the day he put his name to becoming Juventus’ new striker, he turned 22.

With Cristiano Ronaldo no longer in Turin, Vlahovic will be charged with the task of being the physical presence at the spearhead of Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus’ attack.

