Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical with the club ahead of a reported £22m move from Stade Rennais.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling, making another high-profile error in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool, Lampard has been keen to add a new goalkeeper.

The big-spending west London club have been linked with the Senegal international throughout the summer, and Lampard says he will provide competition to the Spaniard, who is still the most expensive keeper in history.

"Yes, Mendy is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being OK then he will become our player," Lampard said.

"With Mendy, it is more competition and it will push Kepa himself to be in this team."

After serving a transfer ban last summer, Chelsea have spent big this summer, having sealed deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

Lampard also confirmed that Willy Caballero will start in goal in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against Barnsley, a decision that was made prior to Kepa's gaffe, which allowed Sadio Mane to score at the weekend.

