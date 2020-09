Football

Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappe And Dayot Upamecano: Real Madrid go all out – Euro Papers

Real Madrid are ready to spend big in 2021 with bids for Dayot Upamecano, Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe, that is according to one European paper.

