Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga remains a transfer target for Real Madrid, but the La Liga champions reportedly do not want to make a decision on whether to sign him or not until April.

According to AS, Madrid reportedly want to wait it out while they assess the impact Covid-19 has had on the club's finances.

The highly-rated 18-year-old central midfielder had made 64 first-team appearances for Rennes already in his short career and Zinedine Zidane is reportedly an admirer of the France international.

Camavinga has a reported price tag of €70m and is perceived to be the perfect midfield partner for Casemiro at Real Madrid. Camavinga's contract expires in 2022.

However, Madrid do not want to make Rennes an offer until they have a clearer picture of what they are projected to earn in the next year.

AS say this will primarily be based on the expected return of fans to the redeveloped Santiago Bernabeu stadium and their progress in this season's UEFA Champions League. Real are set to play Atalanta in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on February 22.

At the same time, Real Madrid reportedly have a financial plan they hope will see Kylian Mbappe swap Paris Saint-Germain for the Spanish capital.

Madrid are planning to put six players on the market this summer to raise an eye-watering nine-figure fee which can be used on Mbappe and Camavinga.

OUR VIEW - CAMAVINGA IS A REALISTIC PROPOSITION

To sign Kylian Mbappe coming out the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ambition to sell six players to get it done seems overly ambitious. It is also highly likely Paris Saint-Germain will not want to sell Mbappe for any price.

However, bringing in Camavinga does not look out of the question and he would fill a role in central midfield that the club have been looking to fill for over a year. His agent is Jonathan Barnett - the same as Gareth Bale - who told L'Equipe his agency Stellar Group "have an excellent relationship with Real Madrid".

The 18-year-old may well want a big move in the summer and will surely be happy to wait until then for it to happen. Real Madrid look heavy favourites to be the ones to bring him in over anyone else given his agent's relationship with the club.

