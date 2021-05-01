Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola says all of Europe's biggest clubs are capable of signing the Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund this summer and the Dutch-Italian is confident a deal can be struck.
Haaland's dad Alf-Inge and Raiola were spotted in Barcelona and Madrid during the most recent international break.
Raiola is confident offers will come in for Haaland, who has scored 53 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since his arrival from RB Salzburg at the end of 2019.
"Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this [not for sale]," Raiola told AS.
But I’ve got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we’ll put it on the table.
Raiola has hinted that Barca and Real are clubs that would interest Haaland the most.
He said: "Haaland is interested in two things. Scoring goals, because he’s a little bit like Cristiano or Zlatan… it’s his obsession, in a positive way. And winning titles. No doubt he’ll pick somewhere where he feels those two things go together best for him.
"It’s really hard to lie. When a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid comes in for you, with so much history and being such a big club, it’s hard to say no.
"PSG is getting into his group of big clubs, City is trying, Juve have always been there. The league they play in is important too. PSG plays in the worst league of the big clubs. Bayern are in an attractive league, but we know they always win it. In Spain there are three clubs with a chance.
I don’t know if Real Madrid can afford him, because I haven’t studied their books. But I think they can. I think they all can.
