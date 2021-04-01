Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent, Mino Raiola, have been photographed after landing in Barcelona amid speculation over a reported £154m move.

The 20-year-old has scored 49 goals in as many games for Borussia Dortmund since arriving from RB Salzburg last January, with Real Madrid, Manchester United, City, and Chelsea all rumoured to be interested in the prolific forward.

According to various reports, Barcelona's new president, Joan Laporta, has jumped the queue of European giants eager to acquire Haaland's services, as potentially evidenced by the photos.

Laporta's assistant picked up Haaland's agent, and father from the airport on Thursday morning for talks over a huge summer transfer, reported the Daily Mail

A video emerged courtesy of Spanish outlet Sport on Thursday of the duo arriving in Barcelona ahead of what is being reported as transfer talks.

This latest apparent development comes after Haaland's agent, Raiola, told The Athletic that a move could be expected due to the star's lightning quick development at Dortmund.

"With Haaland, everybody was wrong," Raiola said. "He did things much quicker than everybody imagined. Haaland is in front of his own development.

"He is ahead of his own schedule. Maybe I was too careful when I said, 'Oh no, let's move to Dortmund instead of I-don't-know-where'.

"This boy — I'm 100 per cent convinced and everybody's convinced — can move to any club, wherever he wants, already on this level. And he could have done that last year.

"But maybe last year there were still teams (saying), 'Oh, he was in Red Bull (Salzburg), can he do it in another club?' He is quicker than his own prediction. So yeah, Haaland is the talk of the town."

German outlet Sport 1 reported Dortmund's hierarchy as seeing Raiola's comments as a 'declaration of war' as the agent 'plays poker' for the Norwegian's next big pay-day.

