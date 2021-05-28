Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland says he will be ‘respectful’ of his club’s wishes as speculation swirls about his future.

Haaland has been a revelation since leaving Molde, taking RB Salzburg and then Dortmund by storm with his goals.

Haaland has been linked to a host of Europe’s top clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Speaking to compatriot Jan Age Fjortoft for Viaplay, Haaland was asked directly about his future, being told that Dortmund have said they have no interest in selling him.

“Borussia Dortmund say I’m 100% staying this summer?

I’ve a contract with BVB so I’ll be respectful...

“Champions League spot secured was so important to me, I want to play UCL football. And I’ve big dreams,

“I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling. So I want to win more trophies."

It is widely reported that there is a clause in Haaland’s contract that activates in the summer of 2022, allowing him to leave for a fee between €75-100 million, which would be far less than if he is sold this summer.

