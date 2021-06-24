Paul Pogba laughed off speculation his new hair cut could be interpreted as a transfer hint.

The Manchester United star has once again been linked with an exit from Old Trafford with some reports claiming Pogba could be tempted back to Juventus.

Pogba has long been tipped to return to Juventus where he produced his best club form. The Frenchman has impressed for his country at Euro 2020 and some fans were speculating he might be trying to send a message to Juventus with his new hair colour.

The 28-year-old had a white streak in his hair for the Group F clash with Portugal on Wednesday night and Pogba was quizzed about if he was hinting at a move.

“The black and white head? Nothing linked to the future, hair always changes,” he told Sky Italy

While United have been open to Pogba leaving the club in the past, no suitor has been able to meet the Red Devils’ asking price.

Pogba is about to enter the final year of his contract and United are now keen to tie the midfielder down to a new deal

Before Euro 2020 began, Pogba shut down questions about extending his contract at United, but did say he was yet to receive an offer.

"I have one year left in my contract and everybody knows it. I know that the club made no concrete proposal," he said.

"We finished the season with the Europa League and after that we had our holidays. I didn't have the chance to speak with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer).

"I am still a Manchester United player, obviously, but the only thought I have about my future is the Euros. It's about the Euros, it's about focusing on the competition because I don't want to hear people say 'ah, he is not focused on the Euros because he's thinking about his club, his future'.

Now I am a bit more experienced than I was once and I focus on the present, and the present at the moment is the Euros.

"All things related to the club, when you have a competition like this, I try to avoid them. That's why I have an agent and he is the one that takes care of all this."

France’s 2-2 draw with Portugal was enough to see Les Blues top Group F and they will take on Switzerland in the last-16.

The French continue to be favourites to win Euro 2020, but Italy have firmly established themselves as serious contenders after a perfect start to their tournament.

