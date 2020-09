Football

Euro Papers - Are Everton about to hijack Tottenham’s deal for striker Milik?

In today’s Euro Papers, reports in Italy suggest that Everton have been offered striker Arkadiusz Milik, despite Tottenham Hotspur already being in talks with the Poland international. Could Jose Mourinho’s search for a back-up striker for Harry Kane be about to be foiled by Carlo Ancelotti?

