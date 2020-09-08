Everton have confirmed they will sign Watford mdifielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in a deal that could be worth up to £25 million.

The 27-year-old French midfielder had been linked with Everton for much of the tranfser window and was primed for a move away once Watford were relegated from the Premier League.

Doucoure will sign a four-year deal after completing a medical, to join new midfield signing Allan, who moved from Napoli. James Rodriguez is expected to sign from Real Madrid.

The Colombian 29-year-old will undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of a move.

Carlo Ancelotti signed Rodriguez on loan while at Bayern Munich, and also managed him at Real when he was at the club.

