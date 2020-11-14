Everton want cut-price Milik

The Sun reports that Everton are considering a move for Arkadiusz Milik this January. The 26-year-old international is out of contract at the end of the season with Napoli, and they have frozen him out of their first team. Everton want to sign him for around £10 million to reunite him with former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti. Milik will be able to leave Napoli for nothing at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: The pragmatic approach for Napoli would be to sell the player in January to make sure they are not pointlessly spending on his wages, and also to get some transfer funds in rather than lose Milik for nothing at the end of the season. As good as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is becoming, he will need support over the coming games, and Milik is a reliable alternative.

Derby County have just parted ways with Phillip Cocu, and while Wayne Rooney is in temporary charge and potentially their new long-term manager, the Telegraph claims that a takeover is in sight for the Championship side. They are on the cusp of being bought for £60 million by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, and a deal could be agreed imminently.

Paper Round’s view: At 35 Rooney probably only has one or two more years left in his career, and given the injuries and workload he has already endured, it will probably come as something of a relief when he does finally retire. He is a deceptively intelligent person too, so he could be one of the better managers to come through this current generation of England stars.

United linked with Overmars

Marc Overmars has suggested that he is now approaching the end of his time at Ajax, and has hinted that Edwin van der Sar may also be ready to join him on a new project. The pair have made Ajax a source of some exceptional young talent as well as helping them impress in Europe over the past few years. The Mirror believes that Manchester United could be interested in their expertise.

Paper Round’s view: Ed Woodward has done an acceptable job in overseeing improved commercial performance at Manchester United, but on the football side his transfer strategy and managerial appointments have consistently failed to perform. Getting Van der Sar and Overmars in would add some much needed competence to the club, which means it is unlikely to happen.

Fati set for new Barca deal

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona are on course to agree a new contract with 18-year-old forward Ansu Fati. The teenager’s current deal expires in 2022, and he wants a salary that reflects his importance to the team and his potential. Clubs were willing to offer around 150 million euros to the club for him this summer, with wages of 10 million a year.

Paper Round’s view: Fati is a superb player with huge potential, and despite his recent surgery he will be expected to lead the line for Barcelona once Lionel Messi finally exits. While his salary demands are doubtless high, with the financial pressures of coronavirus it may be more expensive to let him go and have to splash out on a replacement.

