Real Madrid are prepared to offer a maximum of €180m to sign Kylian Mbappe, Eurosport has learned, and the Spanish club are confident of landing their top target before the window closes after working closely with Mbappe’s camp on his exit strategy.

News of Real Madrid’s €160m bid for Mbappe made headlines across Europe on Tuesday night as Florentino Perez signalled his intent to move into a new Galactico era by trying to sign the most accomplished young player in football.

It is reported that Lionel Messi’s arrival in Paris has unsettled the French World Cup winner - and although PSG are said to have turned down the opening offer from Madrid , Perez’s attempt to prise Mbappe from his home city will likely continue to dominate the transfer agenda for the final week of August.

For more information on the biggest potential deal of the year, we turned to Fermin De La Calle, Eurosport Spain’s transfer insider and the man who broke the news that Sergio Aguero would be joining Barcelona on a two-year deal from Manchester City....

All part of the plan

“The news of Real Madrid's first offer for Mbappe was expected in Spain. Kylian's inflexible stance, rejecting PSG's contract offers, are part of the strategy that Real Madrid have drawn up together with the footballer, the player's father and his lawyer Delphine Verheyden.”

Real ready to go to €180m

“Mbappe’s team have been in contact with Madrid all the time and the plan was clear: refuse to extend and when the end of the market approached, make an offer.

“PSG cannot allow Mbappe to leave next summer for free after costing €180m. So Real Madrid had planned to make a first offer of €150-160m and a second of €180m, the maximum they will offer."

Mbappe now, Haaland next

“Florentino hopes that PSG will end up giving in and Carlo Ancelotti is informed of the negotiation. Florentino's plan has always been to sign Mbappe this summer and Haaland next year, something that he has already discussed with Dortmund and the player. This way you can manage the costs of a transfer every year without breaking the bank.”

Madrid confident deal will be done

“At Real Madrid they trust that this negotiation will end with Mbappe dressed in white. Kylian will become the great star of Real Madrid, where he will play alongside his friend Karim Benzema. And he will become the great star of La Liga, after the departures of Neymar, Cristiano and Messi.”

