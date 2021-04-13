Tottenham have begun looking into a potential summer move for Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

The 23-year-old Austrian forward has 15 goals from 30 appearances this season and Spurs’ recruitment team have been tracking him closely. They are looking to step up their interest now by attempting to get an idea of his value and availability as they eye new options for next season.

Kalajdzic is 6ft 5in - the tallest player in the Bundesliga - and acts as a target man for his side. Yet he also has good traits in his all-round play and his presence helps the players around him flourish.

It is thought his role would be as back-up for Harry Kane in attack. There is plenty of talk about a transfer for Kane himself right now - but Tottenham are ignoring it as they aim to continue with him as their star man.

At this time the pursuit of Kalajdzic seems to suggest they would be looking to replace Carlos Vinicius in the squad instead. West Ham, RB Leipzig and Roma have also been linked with the man dubbed ‘Austria’s Peter Crouch’. Early suggestions are that he would cost around £15 million.

Spurs have also been closely monitoring Danny Ings, and still hope they might be able to sign him from Southampton, but the situation has gone quiet recently so they continue to check out other options.

Levy not ready to axe Mourinho yet

These are strange times at White Hart Lane as chairman Daniel Levy ponders how this season has gone quite so wrong. His dream of having Jose Mourinho as manager, leading a squad of his favourite players including Kane, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, has backfired miserably.

Levy is believed to remain firm over the fact he does not want to part company with Mourinho right now, yet the reality is that he could face losing Kane, Alli and Bale if Spurs miss out on Champions League football and he sticks with the manager.

Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig would be Levy’s first-choice to replace Mourinho if the situation becomes much worse, though he will not be available during the season and that could be a reason Spurs are holding off on any decision for now.

The squad will undergo a refresh in the summer - whoever is in charge - and links to Fulham defender Joachim Andersen carry weight.

He is on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon but Spurs have been tracking him for three years and are now completely convinced of his attributes, following his very impressive season in west London.

Leeds a real possibility for Aguero

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City boards the coach at Manchester City Football Academy Image credit: Getty Images

Sergio Aguero has been surprised by offers to remain in the Premier League and is now weighing up what he wants from his next move.

Chelsea and Leeds United are both interested in Aguero, who becomes available as a free agent at the end of the season, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are among clubs on the continent who would love to snap him up.

At this stage it is believed he would prefer to join a club where he will not be stuck on the substitutes bench - and Leeds could be a much more tempting offer than some might imagine.

The club profile would appeal to Aguero and Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa is hopeful Leeds are going to become more ambitious in the next transfer window, as that will allow him to begin making tweaks to the side’s style of play as he upgrades players in certain positions.

There is, however, a huge offer on the table from Independiente if Aguero wants to go back to Argentina - and it is believed it has always been the plan to return to his childhood club.

Chelsea more confident of landing Donnarumma

Chelsea continue to be encouraged by the prospect of Gianluigi Donnarumma becoming available this summer.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is still not close to agreeing fresh terms and it means he might become a free agent.

The deep belief is that agent Mino Raiola will probably still find a breakthrough to sign him on a new-improved Milan deal, but with every week that passes Chelsea grow in hope.

And Milan have begun to look at new goalkeeping options in case he does leave.

