Federico Valverde has signed a new Real Madrid contract which includes a €1 billion release clause.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Real from Penarol in 2016 and has now signed an extension of a further two years, meaning he will remain with the La Liga club until 2027.

The Uruguayan has made 104 appearances for Real, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Liga Real Madrid held to draw as Levante finish match with defender in goal YESTERDAY AT 19:20

Since he has been at Real he has won three major trophies: La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

Valverde’s release clause was €500m, but that has now been doubled.

Real Madrid have retained a number of their key players this summer. Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Karim Benzema have all signed new contracts until 2023.

Dani Carvajal has extended until 2025 while Thibaut Courtois has signed a new five-year deal.

Transfers Beckham already targeting Inter Miami move for Messi - Paper Round 22/08/2021 AT 05:42