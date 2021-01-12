Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori could be set for a loan move to AC Milan this transfer window until the end of the season, according to reports.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports Tomori may head to Serie A should Milan fail in their pursuit of Strasbourg's 20-year-old defender Mohamed Simakan.

Tomori has played just four times for Chelsea this season and would reportedly welcome the move to Italy, with Milan considering a loan deal for the promising talent.

Speaking after Chelsea's FA Cup third round win over Morecambe on Sunday, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said: "The situation with Fikayo is open about the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else.

"So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today."

Milan’s priority appears to be Simakan who is attracting a host of top European clubs including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Rumours surfaced that he picked up a month-long injury against Lens on Saturday which would put off any deal, but SempreMilan report they have been in contact with Simakan's agent who has confirmed he is not injured and keen to move to Milan.

OUR VIEW – Tomori needs a loan move

Tomori is the fourth-choice central defender at Chelsea in the pecking order with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma’s partnership well established.

It would be no surprise to see the 23-year-old centre back leave the Blues for first-team football, but this is not the first time he has been linked to a move to Europe and it sounds like Milan will get their priority target Simakan instead.

Nevertheless, Tomori has shown glimpses of his talent for Chelsea and under Lampard at Derby County in the 18/19 season. He is highly regarded at the club and signed a five-year contract with the Blues in December 2019. A loan move rather than a transfer will likely materialise this window. Should the opportunity arise, he should grab it with both hands.

