Netherlands legend Arjen Robben has retired from football for the second time aged 37.

It was not the romantic return Robben hoped for however, as injuries and fitness issues restricted him to just seven appearances last season.

Eredivisie Robben dreaming of Holland spot at Euro 2020 10/05/2021 AT 10:22

Arjen Robben: Why I returned to FC Groningen

Robben released an emotional statement announcing the news, saying: “I have decided to stop my active football career.

“A year ago I announced my comeback as a FC Groningen player. I embarked on this adventure with great energy and enthusiasm.

“I only had to deal with physical setbacks quite quickly, which prevented me from playing matches for a very long time. After a long road of trial and error I finally managed to play the last games of the season.

“Looking back on the past season, I have to come to the honest conclusion that the number of match minutes was disappointing.

“I knew in advance that this could happen, but I took up the challenge and gave everything to make it work.

And not only me, everyone within the club and in my immediate environment has helped and supported me at all times.

“I am also not unaffected by the warm reactions and support from all football fans.”

Robben closes the curtain on a stellar career that included a ten-year, trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich.

The attacker won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League with the German giants.

Robben also twice won the Premier League in a three-year stint at Chelsea and La Liga with Real Madrid in 2008.

International friendlies Football is breaking its players to keep itself alive - The Warm-Up 12/11/2020 AT 09:02