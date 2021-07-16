Arsenal agree White deal

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal are finally close to sealing a deal for Brighton’s central defender Ben White. White has been on international duty with England for Euro 2020, with the 23-year-old one of the best young defenders in Britain at the moment. Arsenal have agreed a £50 million deal with their fellow Premier League side in order to secure his presence next season.

Paper Round’s view: White has shown at Leeds and then with Brighton that he is capable of handling himself and he has the potential to offer more for his side. Arsenal needed to have a refresh of their squad, and the exit of David Luiz made it more pressing that they should find a central defender in order to give them some defensive solidity under Mikel Arteta.

Milan close in on Diaz

AC Milan are closing in on the signature of Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old Spanish player has spent time on loan with the Italian side and is set to join on a two-year loan. Milan will be able to spend 22 million euros to make the deal permanent, but Real Madrid will also have a buyback clause that is worth 27 million euros, though he is not a first choice player yet.

Paper Round’s view: Milan have found a decent prospect in Diaz, and it appears as if Real Madrid are ready to accept they might be making a mistake too. The buyback clause seems like an abuse of power when larger sides do it, but it does also give Diaz a reason to improve so that he could gain some kind of redemption by moving back to Real Madrid.

Niguez-Griezmann set for swap deal

Atletico Madrid could soon welcome back Antoine Griezmann to their team. The 30-year-old French international has been at Barcelona for two years, but he could now be included in a deal that brings Saul Niguez to the Catalan side. That would see Griezmann join Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in a dangerous looking attacking trio to defend their La Liga title.

Paper Round’s view: Griezmann has been a disappointment at Barcelona and perhaps a return to the direct and aggressive play at Atletico would be enough for him to rediscover his best form for the remainder of his career. Giving up Niguez would be a huge blow for Atletico, but Diego Simeone’s team appear able to find a replacement for most players in the market easily.

Chelsea target Haaland

The Mail reports on the prospects of Chelsea signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old Norwegian international striker was the subject of an opening, rejected bid from Chelsea. It was believed to be cash but plus one of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham. However Hakim Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham would have to be included in a deal that could run to £170 million.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is an exceptional striker and perhaps the best young player in world football. Kylian Mbappe might have something to say about that, but the fact is Dortmund can play hardball for a limited window. Next summer it is believed that Haaland will be available for around £70 million, which means they may have to compromise soon.

