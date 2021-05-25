Arsenal target Buendia

The Daily Mail believes that Arsenal are preparing to rebuild this summer by beating Aston Villa to the signature of Norwich City’s playmaker Emiliano Buendia. The 24-year-old Argentine playmaker could be a target for Villa if Jack Grealish does join Manchester City in a £100 million move this summer.

Europa League Opinion: A Europa League triumph must only be the start for Man Utd 10 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Grealish is clearly one of the top targets this summer for most of the leading Premier League sides and it would leave a huge hole for Villa to fill. Buendia did OK in his season in the Premier League when Norwich City were relegated, but it would be a gamble to bring him in and expect a great performance.

Real Madrid set for bombshell announcement – Euro Papers

Benzema: Zidane won’t leave

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzeman is not convinced that his club boss Zinedine Zidane will leave. Spanish international is reported to have told L’Equipe :"He's been the Real Madrid coach until now, right? I don't see him leaving. He won't leave, you'll see. "If he leaves, he leaves... but for now I don't see Real Madrid without Zidane."

Paper Round’s view: Benzema has enjoyed his best years under Zidane and he understandably does not want him to leave. However it seems that Zidane is ready to take a break after the stresses and strains of managing the biggest club in the world, and Benzema might benefit from taking a move away from the spotlight, Benzema has enjoyed his best years under Zidane and he understandably does not want him to leave. However it seems that Zidane is ready to take a break after the stresses and strains of managing the biggest club in the world, and Benzema might benefit from taking a move away from the spotlight, especially as Real struggle to refresh

Spurs set to profit from Edwards move

The Sun claims that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Marcus Edwards could soon be on the move. The 22-year-old joined Portuguese side Vitoria a few years ago and he is now interesting Sporting Lisbon. While his release clause is around £40 million, he could be sold for about £11 million, of which Spurs would be entitled to half.

Paper Round’s view: Edwards attracted attention from a few English and European sides when he was approaching the end of his time in North London. He has put in the hours in Portugal and a move to Sporting would put him on the radar of Gareth Southgate, and possibly earn him a transfer back to the Premier League in the next year or two.

Spurs consider managerial options

The Mirror reports on Daniel Levy’s hunt for a new Tottenham manager . Ryan Mason is not expected to stay on beyond the summer after the departure of Jose Mourinho, and a few options are mentioned. Mauricio Pochettino might be welcome but he is likely to stay in Paris, Ralf Rangnick, Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag are also under consideration.

Paper Round’s view: Another option who could be brought in is Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and really, all the Premier League options are pretty underwhelming. Spurs are hamstrung by their decision to reduce their budget, while Rangnick and Ten Hag have shown their ability to exceed on limited expenditure.

Euro 2020 Southgate you tease - The Warm-Up 16 HOURS AGO