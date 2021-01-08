Arsenal and Spurs to battle for Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer is a target for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, reports the Sun newspaper. The 26-year-old midfielder is rated at around £30 million, and should be available in the summer. It is unlikely that RB Leipzig would let him go this January as they try to maintain their squad and ensure they push Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title this season.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho’s Spurs have often impressed but they do not quite have the squad needed to properly challenge for the Premier League yet, despite an impressive start to the season. By adding depth and experience, which Sabitzer would provide, they may be able to sustain a challenge over the course of an entire season, rather than occasionally threaten to do so.

Everton ready to sell Kean

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to sell striker Moise Kean, according to the Mirror. The 20-year-old Italian striker is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain after struggling to make an impression at Goodison Park last year. PSG are rumoured to be keen on a permanent deal for the player, with a valuation of around thirty million pounds enough to complete a transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Kean has 10 goals in 17 appearances for PSG which is indicative of his return to form at PSG, after scoring just four goals in over 30 games for Everton. At just 20 he has plenty of potential and Juventus were reportedly considering a return for the player. His failure at Everton does not suggest a lack of talent, merely a wasted chance for both club and player.

West Ham want Nketiah

West Ham are looking for a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who has joined Dutch club Ajax for around £22 million. The Mail suggests that Bournemouth’s Josh King is one player under consideration, but an alternative is Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal. The 21-year-old forward is out of contract in 18 months and has been struggling to get game time ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Paper Round’s view: Nketiah has shown promise at Arsenal but not enough to displace either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Lacazette. Neither seems likely to leave in the near future and so for the sake of his career, Nketiah should probably move on in order to make sure he does not waste an important stage of his career to push on and make the most of his potential.

Odriozola to leave again

Real Madrid’s right-sided player Alvaro Odriozola is set to leave the club again. The 25-year-old Spaniard ended up joining Bayern Munich on loan last season but only managed five games for the Germans. He has just one game for Real so far this season is likely to leave in January again as he attempts to find first-team action elsewhere.

Paper Round’s view: Odriozola’s time at Real Madrid and then Bayern Munich is a huge disappointment but he showed enough at Real Sociedad for someone to be willing to take another gamble on him. A return to the Basque club might work, and Athletic Bilbao’s self-imposed restrictions could see them make a move for a player who needs to move on.

