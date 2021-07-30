Arsenal have completed their move for England international Ben White, confirming the signing of the centre-back on Friday in a deal believed to be worth £50 million.

White's move makes him the third most expensive signing in Arsenal's history and the most the club have ever shelled out for a defender.

Only seven defenders in Premier League history have cost more than White's reported fee: Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City quintet Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and John Stones.

White is Arsenal’s third signing of the summer, joining Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares in the arrivals lounge at the Emirates.

“Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons. He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

He added: "Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us. And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here.

"We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans."

The 23-year-old impressed as Brighton retained their Premier League status last season, with the centre-back’s performances earning him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

He spent the previous season on loan at Leeds in the Championship, helping the Whites to promotion before being linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool.

