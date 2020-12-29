Arsenal want short-term Isco deal

Arsenal have won two games on the bounce to change their fortunes, and Mikel Arteta is looking to add creativity when he enters the January transfer market. The name at the top of his list is Isco, Real Madrid’s 28-year-old attacking midfielder. He is ready to leave to ensure he stays in the Spanish national team, and while his club would entertain a loan offer, the Telegraph reports that Zinedine Zidane would rather keep him for the rest of the season before selling him.

Paper Round’s view: Isco could add the kind of creativity that Arsenal have been missing for much of this season, but given he has been out of regular action for months there is no guarantee he can adjust to the demands of the Premier League quickly enough. However, if he is available for loan then there is little harm in giving the opportunity to prove himself.

Getafe ready for busy January

La Liga side Getafe are set for some wheeling and dealing, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Takefusa Kubo of Real Madrid is currently on loan with Villarreal, but he has struggled for first-team action. Instead he could relocate to Getafe for the rest of the season. PSG forward Jese has been offered on a free, but the club instead are focusing on Barca’s Carles Alena.

Paper Round’s view: At 22, Alena probably has to accept that he will not break through into Barcelona’s first team on a dependable basis, and will need to move elsewhere to develop. Something similar is needed for Kubo, who is expected to be an important player for Real in the long term, but needs opportunities to prove himself, which he is not getting for his current club.

Wolves one of Costa’s suitors

Atletico Madrid have let Diego Costa leave with six months of his contract remaining, and the Sun lists some potential destinations for the 32-year-old Spanish international. Wolves are seen as the obvious Premier League club for the former Chelsea striker, given the injury to Raul Jimenez which will keep him out of the season due to his fractured skull. Chelsea and Spurs are also linked.

Paper Round’s view: Costa almost left Chelsea to move to China to get a huge payday, and such a move could be on the cards here. In terms of where he would suit England, Wolves need an aggressive striker to replace Jimenez on a short-term deal. That would give Costa one half-season in the top flight before he is able to move elsewhere for one last, hefty contract.

Laporta confident over Messi

Joan Laporta, presidential candidate to take over at Barcelona for a second time, is confident that Lionel Messi could still sign a new contract with the Catalans to stay at the club, reports the Mail. Laporta said: “I think the most important thing is that Leo said he will wait for a new president to decide and, therefore, he would be willing to listen to Barca's proposal. They told me they would wait until the end of the season. I think that is very positive.”

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s tone has certainly become more measured over the last month, and the interview with La Sexta suggests that he is now open to staying with the club for at least another year. At 33, perhaps he is happy to stay in what is essentially his hometown, before entertaining a couple of years with Inter Miami to top up his pension fund.

