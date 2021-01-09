Mesut Ozil has reportedly completed his move to Fenerbahce according to a social media post from a company the player co-owns.

One Unity’s Twitter account posted: “We at @OneUnity are proud to announce that Mesut Özil will be moving to @Fenerbahce_EN . More to come.”

Premier League Fenerbahce boss hints at Ozil move 'becoming clear in coming days' YESTERDAY AT 13:25

The 32-year-old German international had been frozen out of Arsenal’s first team squad for the best part of a year under Mikel Arteta, as the club attempted to force him out.

Ozil was one of several players who refused to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic, and with his wages of £350,000 a week the London club were keen to get him off their wage books.

He had been linked with a move to MLS side DC United but it appears now that he will move to Turkey, a country that he has a strong personal relationship with, having previously posed with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a photo.

Tottenham in talks to sign Ivan Perisic - Euro Papers

Premier League Arteta: If Ozil leaves in January the deal 'will be good' for the club 07/01/2021 AT 15:58