Arsenal may rekindle their interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana after his doping ban was cut by three months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Cameroonian international goalkeeper was banned for a year in February this year after testing positive for an illicit substance. He claimed that he accidentally took medicine for his wife.

Following an appeal to the CAS, his ban has been shortened to nine months, meaning he can return to competitive football in November.

Arsenal were reported to be interested in the player in January, and Goal reports that they may be back in for the player, 25, in the winter.

He will be permitted to return to training in September.

Current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be interested in a new goalkeeper after Bernd Leno and Runar Runarsson both failed to impress.

Brighton stopper Matt Ryan, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, is also reportedly a target.

