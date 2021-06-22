Arsenal enter Calvert-Lewin battle

Arsenal are the latest side to be linked with a move for Everton’s 24-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Real Madrid and Manchester United have already been credited with an interest in the player, but the Sun reports that if Arsenal can sell Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreia, Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, he could be a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Paper Round’s view: Lacazette and Nketiah both have only a year left on their current contract, and so if they were to leave this summer it would be on a reduced fee. That would be better than nothing, but if James Maddison and Ben White are also targets, it will take a lot more player sales for Mikel Arteta to balance the books.

Traore keen on Barca return

Wolves winger Adama Traore is keen on an eventual return to Barcelona. He left the club in 2015 as a teenager, but the 25-year-old has a contract that runs until 2023 and he would be open to a return. Marca reports him as saying: "Barcelona is my home, I grew up there and I was there for ten years. We will have to speak with my agents and see what role Barcelona want,"

Paper Round’s view: Traore has shown himself to be a brilliantly direct player at times and he would offer something that Barcelona did not quite manage when Antoine Griezmann arrived. In 2023 Traore might be showing signs of wear given the punishment he puts his body through, and most importantly he is not necessarily good enough for them anyway.

Tarkowski set to leave Burnley

Burnley’s 28-year-old defender James Tarkowski is unlikely to move to long-term suitors West Ham, with David Moyes choosing to look elsewhere. The Daily Mail believes that Leicester and Wolves both have an interest in the player, who has a year left on his contract. In turn, Burnley will replace him with Stoke City’s Nathan Collins, paying £12 million to Stoke City.

Paper Round’s view: Tarkowski has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League outside the top four, and given he will be available at a reduced fee because of his contract situation, he is a potential bargain for any club looking to add depth and quality to their squad. It is a surprise that there is no interest from the top four.

Pau Torres calm amid United interest

The Mirror reports that Villarreal defender Pau Torres is not desperate to rush into a transfer to Manchester United. The 24-year-old Spaniard is on international duty with Spain, and he said: "I have a contract at Villarreal, I just won the first title for the club, we have qualified for the Champions League and it is something that excites me a lot. Now I'm focused on the Euros. then the Super Cup and nice things will come, so I'm totally calm."

Paper Round’s view: Given Torres is on international duty and has come off the back of another impressive season, with the Champions League to follow next season, it is understandable that he is in no rush to leave his current club. However, when and if United offer him a huge wage increase, he will probably be keen to move on.

