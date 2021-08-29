Arsenal winger Willian is poised to complete a free transfer to Corinthians, the club where he started his career, after a year at the Emirates.

The 33-year-old Brazilian forward joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, but has struggled to impress. He played 37 times for Mikel Arteta’s side last season but has yet to appear in the current campaign.

Eyebrows were raised when the player was given a three-year deal by Arsenal given his age, and Sky Sports have reported that Willian is content to see his contract terminated rather than force the club to pay him off to leave.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday night that a deal was agreed and that a move could be finalised as early as Monday, saying , “last details to be sorted and then Willian will travel to Brazil to sign with Timao.”

He also contradicted earlier reports that Al Ahli had been in contention for the player once it became clear Arsenal were ready to let the player go.

Speaking on Saturday before Arsenal’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City, Arteta discussed the situation.

"We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment," Arteta explained.

"I don't know [why it hasn't worked out for him here].

"At the moment, he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen."

