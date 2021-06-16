Villa make Smith Rowe bid

The Daily Telegraph suggests that Aston Villa are keen on Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. Villa have had a £25 million bid turned down for the 20-year-old playmaker, with Mikel Arteta hoping to tie him down to a new deal. Elsewhere in their transfer strategy, Villa have also secured the return of 36-year-old versatility player, Ashley Young, from Inter Milan.

Paper Round’s view: At just 20, Smith Rowe looks like he could be an exceptional talent. It is difficult to see how he will be able to make the most of his potential if Arsenal continue to struggle, but there will be no shortage of interest next summer if he is able to prove his effectiveness with Arsenal for at least one more Premier League campaign.

Barcelona weigh up Silva valuation

The Daily Mail claims that Manchester City have told Barcelona and Atletico Madrid that they value 26-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva at around £51 million, and will be prepared to sell. However there is a chance that Barcelona can’t match that valuation unless they can add players to the deal, with Pep Guardiola apparently keen on Trincao and Sergi Roberto.

Paper Round’s view: Trincao looks to be an exciting prospect to add to City’s attacking resources, but Sergi Roberto is not quite of that same level. If Silva is to leave then City and Guardiola will have to work out how to keep their approach on goal just as varied, while potentially being able to lower the average age of the squad, and the cost of the players.

Ramos to leave Real

Manchester United are on alert for a free transfer for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. The 35-year-old central defender is leaving the club after rejecting the offer of a year’s contract extension, given he wanted another two years. United are looking at bringing Ramos to United to partner Harry Maguire, who has lacked a solid teammate.

Paper Round’s view: Ramos looks to have lost little if any of his ability, and he continues to offer leadership and important goals. For Real it may be time that they cut costs and bring in someone younger at the back, but for United and other sides he is well worth giving a two-year contract in order to hold down an experienced defender who can set standards.

Vidal keen on Club America move

Inter Milan’s midfielder Arturo Vidal is keen on a move away from the Italian club this summer. The 34-year-old Chilean has a year left on his deal but a transfer would suit his current club, who are looking to trim their outgoings. Another option would be his former club Colo Colo, as well as Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Botagofo in Brazil,

Paper Round’s view: Vidal’s influence on the pitch has started to wane since his departure from Barcelona, but he has the experience to held guide sides to silverware. It seems that he is no longer an affordable presence at Inter, but anyone who signs him this summer will get a player who has perhaps the widest experience of top clubs across Europe.

