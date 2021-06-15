Barcelona are set to complete the free transfer deal of Memphis Depay from Lyon.
The 27-year-old Dutch international is approaching the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 side and can move for nothing when he current deal expires.
He has long been expected to join Barcelona to link up with former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, and journalist Fabrizio Romano claims a deal is imminent.
Romano has previously reported that the Liga side offered Depay a three-year contract, and Koeman was directly involved in negotiations. He has now announced that a deal is imminent, tweeting: "Memphis Depay has decided to join Barcelona - no doubt. Player’s camp optimistic and lawyers now checking contracts in order to complete the deal in the next few days.
"It’s considered “a matter of final details and time”, then Memphis will join Barça. #Depay"
