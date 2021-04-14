Bayern confident of Haaland swoop

German champions Bayern Munich believe that they can sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for just £65 million, according to the Sun. The paper reports that the club think if he stays on for another year at Dortmund then the Norwegian international will be available for his eminently affordable release clause.

Paper Round’s view: It seems almost certain that Haaland will move on in the summer given the lack of truly brilliant young strikers in the market. That means it seems it is impossible that Haaland will remain with Dortmund beyond the summer, but perhaps Bayern will persuade the striker to hold tight for another year.

Lingard uunsure of return

The Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to welcome back Jesse Lingard from his loan spell at West Ham in the summer, but the player may have other ideas. Given the 28-year-old England international is back with the national squad, he may choose to pursue a move elsewhere in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard is a pretty handy player when he has space to attack and the opposition sit off him. That works for now at West Ham but were he to move to a Champions League side he would need to use a more artful side of his game which has only been shown when the match is played at a quick pace.

Barca can't afford Neymar

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona are keen on re-signing their former Brazilian striker Neymar, but a move seems difficult to complete. The 28-year-old wants 70 million euros a year, and while he has a contract that runs until 2022, he will not be allowed to leave for less than 150 million euros.

Paper Round’s view: Neymar has been in exceptional for Paris Saint-Germain for the recent two seasons and he seems to have settled into France after a relatively difficult adjustment period. With a contract renewal on the horizon he would do well to secure one more massive deal before having to consider winding down elsewhere.

Saudis put pressure on Boris Johson

The Daily Mail reports that Saudi state chief Mohammed Bin Salman put pressure on the United Kingdom Boris Johnson to allow the takeover of Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United, but was denied the chance to take control of the club, with the deal set to go to arbitration before any final decision is made.

Paper Round’s view: Given the difficulty of allowing state-back entities to take over at Newcastle United, it is no surprise that the British government is not making it easy for Mike Ashley and Newastle United to welcome new owners. However it is hard to see how the Saudis could assuage the worries of Newcastle or the UK government from here.

