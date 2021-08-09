Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club’s interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s superb goalscoring record since joining Dortmund in 2020 has seen him become one of the most coveted strikers in the world.

However, Salihamidzic told German TV channel Sport 1 that Bayern are keeping tabs on Haaland.

“He's a top player, and I hear a great boy too. You look there, but he’s a Dortmund player.

“Sixty goals in 60 games. You have to look, otherwise we would be full amateurs."

If Bayern did sign Haaland it would not be the first time they have looked to Dortmund for a striker, having signed Robert Lewandowski from their Bundesliga rivals in 2014.

However, that was on a free transfer while Haaland would likely cost in excess of £100m this transfer window.

He is under contract at Dortmund until 2024 but has a reported €75m (£66m) release clause, which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

It has been reported that Dortmund will not sell Haaland this summer after letting Jadon Sancho leave to join Manchester United.

