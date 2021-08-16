Ben Davies has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The defender signed for Liverpool from Preston North End in January but did not make a competitive first-team appearance.

He will be aiming to help Slavisa Jokanovic’s side return to the Premier League following relegation to the Championship last season.

Premier League Henderson agrees to sign new Liverpool contract - report 12 HOURS AGO

Liverpool bolstered their defensive options by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have returned from long-term injuries.

Liverpool have also sent youngster Leighton Clarkson on loan to Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old, who has made three first-team appearances for Liverpool, will spend the season with Rovers.

Liverpool started their season with a 3-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League and are next in action against Burnley on Saturday.

Premier League Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants aimed at Norwich midfielder Gilmour YESTERDAY AT 11:16