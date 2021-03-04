Haaland rules out Chelsea

The Daily Mail reports that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has no interest in joining Premier League side Chelsea. Instead, the 20-year-old Norwegian international is interested in just three English sides: Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. Other options include Real Madrid, who need to replace Karim Benzema, and Italian champions Juventus.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland would be the obvious replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is linked regularly with a move away from Juventus. However it is at the Premier League where he would earn the highest wages, which understandably would appeal. Moving to Real Madrid would probably depend on the Spanish side electing to wait another year for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Solskjaer rules out big United transfers

After being linked with a move for both Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland for much of the season, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has poured scorn on the idea that the club could be set for a big-spending summer transfer window, according to the Sun. Solskjaer said: “There are improvements on the training ground, stadium - we have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.”

Paper Round’s view: Solskjaer has given Manchester United their best hope of the Premier League title since the departure of Alex Ferguson, but he is still constantly let down by Ed Woodward in the transfer market. However, he has little chance of securing another high-profile job when he does finally leave United, so he is in no position to bring pressure on the executive vice-chairman to act decisively in the market.

Young wants Watford return

Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young is keen on a return to England at the end of the season and would like to move back to Watford where his family are. The 35-year-old player believes he could move higher up the pitch for the Hornets after playing in defence for table-topping Inter Milan this season. He would be happy to move to the club even if they are still in the Championship.

Paper Round’s view: Young’s career renaissance is the product of working hard and he appears to be on the cusp of an excellent finale to his time in the game. He looks likely to secure a Serie A title after a surprise move away from United last winter, and moving to Watford would allow him to come full circle on his career, though he is still regularly featuring for Antonio Conte.

Arsenal target Silva

Arsenal are interested in bringing in Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to the Daily Star. The 25-year-old Portuguese international could be available for around 30 million euros and is believed to be attracting interest from Manchester United as well. Mikel Arteta is keen to find a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who has 18 months left on his deal with the club.

Paper Round’s view: Silva has been in excellent goalscoring form this season as well as last year when he was on loan at the Bundesliga club. Lacazette has done adequately for Arsenal but not enough to demand a new deal and given he will be 30 in May this year, it would make sense for Arteta to move him on for a fee at the end of the season and get a younger alternative.

