Arsenal winger Willian is the subject of an offer from Corinthians, according to reports.

The 33-year-old Brazilian joined from Chelsea when his contract expired last summer, and has a deal that runs until 2023.

However, he has failed to impress many fans in his debut season under Mikel Arteta, and he was unavailable to face his former side Chelsea at the weekend after he returned a positive test result for coronavirus.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Brazilian side Corinthians were hoping to take the player back home, saying: “Corinthians have made an official bid to Willian, confirmed. He wants to leave Arsenal since May and he’s now considering Corinthians proposal.

“Willian has never been in talks with Al Ahli - [his] priority still to [move to] European clubs, but Corinthians are now pushing.”

Arsenal have lost both their opening games, against Arsenal and before then Brentford, and under Arteta are rebuilding their squad, so may be open to moving Willian off the wage books.

