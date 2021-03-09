Fernandes wants guarantees before signing new deal

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants assurances over the club’s plans in the transfer market before he is willing to consider signing a new deal at the club, claims the Sun. The 26-year-old is on £100,000 a week and could double his money with a new five-year contract on offer. However before he commits, he wants to know that the club will reinforce, especially given Edinson Cavani intends to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandes is clearly United’s best player and even when he isn’t in top form he contributes with nerveless penalties, and also is able to drag his side along with him with his goal-scoring and force of will. Not unreasonably, he wants to see if the club are willing to back him up to make sure they don’t squander their momentum, as they usually do.

United ready to let De Gea go

Manchester United want to keep hold of Fernandes, but they are willing to listen to offers for their goalkeeper David de Gea. The 30-year-old Spanish international’s form has declined over the last few years, and he is now being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are also tempted by Hugo Lloris, who is approaching the end of his contract with Spurs. In turn, Spurs are keen on United’s Dean Henderson, reports the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: The pragmatic option for United is to let De Gea leave for PSG because they may be able to raise some funds for a transfer, as well as getting his £375,000-a-week wages off their books. Henderson may not be the long-term solution to their goalkeeping spot, but he is good enough to have earned a proper run for the side, and Lloris might even be a capable back-up.

Liverpool players consider exit

The Mirror reports that six Liverpool players could be ready to start thinking about leaving the club as their contracts start to wind down. Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are all on the cusp of entering the last two years of their deals at Anfield, and Mane, Salah and Firmino are all open to leaving the club.

Paper Round’s view: Given the slump in form at the club it will be no surprise if Jurgen Klopp elects to send some players on their way to bring in new and fresher alternatives. Salah, Firmino and Mane are all approaching 30 and have spent the past two and a bit years running themselves into the ground for Liverpool. They might want to make sure they get one last big move before their bodies give out.

Mbappe asks for more time

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is asking for more time before committing his future to the French club. He has two years left on his deal, and PSG want a quick answer so they can plan for a summer sale if necessary. He is reportedly asking for 700,000 euros a week, which could put off Manchester City given Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane would be easier options.

Paper Round’s view: Given Kane and Lukaku’s age, and the wear and tear they have subjected their bodies too over the course of their careers, both Haaland and Mbappe are probably better options, even if they will cost significantly more than their older colleagues. For City, Mbappe would probably fit in better given his technique and pace, but Haaland is an astonishing finisher already.

