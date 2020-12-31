Chelsea join United for Sancho race

Manchester United have competition for the signature of Jadon Sancho, according to the Sun. The newspaper reports that the 20-year-old England international would consider returning to his hometown, London, and Frank Lampard’s side are keen. United continue to hold an interest after last season, but now they have to fend off interest from the London club.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho’s form this season has done nothing to suggest that either Chelsea or United should be in for him this January. Unless he improves significantly over the coming months, or Borussia Dortmund reduce their asking price for the player, they should both look elsewhere for more reliable players who show more professionalism.

Raiola denies Haaland move to Barca

Mino Raiola has denied that there is an agreement with Barcelona for Erling Haaland to join the club if Emili Rousaud wins the election to become president of the club. The candidate’s advisor, Josep Maria Minguella claimed that a deal was already done. However Raiola the Mirror reports him saying: "I have never spoken of Haaland with any candidate and I will not. When a new president is elected, they can call me."

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona candidates often promise various players in the hope of securing the votes of the electorate, and only sometimes do those promises come to fruition. It appears this is one of the cases where a move is far from certain, but Raiola is unlikely to announce a deal has been completed in the middle of the season - so nothing can be ruled out.

Messi and Suarez could team up again

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were separated after the Uruguayan moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer, however Spanish newspaper Marca has suggested one way that they could be reunited. The pair are willing to move to Inter Miami, David Beckham’s MLS franchise, in the coming years once their time in the European top flight leagues come to an end.

Paper Round’s view: Messi would sacrifice his popularity at Barcelona if he were to move to another European team, and it appears that he would rather stay with the Spanish club even if they are underperforming at the moment. What would be less contentious would be a transfer to America in order to earn one last, huge payday, where he could play again with his friend Suarez.

West Brom keen on Watmore

Sam Allardyce could make his first signing as West Brom manager by bringing in Duncan Watmore from Middlesbrough. The 26-year-old winger has impressed since joining on a half-season contract after being released by Sunderland but could move on for free. Allardyce knows the player from his time at Sunderland, but Middlesbrough hope to extend his deal, according to the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Watmore emerged on the scene as a young player with plenty of potential, and he may have suffered from the dreadful time that Sunderland have endured over the last few years. A move back to the Premier League at this late stage might feel unfair to Middlesbrough, but the risk is a corollary to offering him such a short contract themselves.

