Arsenal, Chelsea and City target Hakimi

Inter Milan may be forced to sell Achraf Hakimi, and three Premier League sides are in the running. The 22-year-old Spanish wing-back is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, and could move at the end of the season. He has done well in his debut season in Italy, but financial problems mean that Antonio Conte’s side may need to raise funds after missing a payment to Real Madrid for the player.

Paper Round’s view: It is not an edifying spectacle but clubs with rich benefactors, like Arsenal, City and Chelsea, should all be asking their owners to chip in to prise away the best players from clubs that need to raise money to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. Hakimi could hold down a place for a decade given his age, and could prove to be a huge bargain.

Manchester City chase Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has continued to impress a vast array of scouts as the 17-year-old midfielder impresses for Aston Villa’s youth setup. The youngster has caught the eye of Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus as well as Manchester City, and while he has been offered the chance of first team football in Germany, he is aiming to force his way into the Villa side.

Paper Round’s view: Given Aston Villa’s position in the league table and their financial position, it probably makes sense for them to give him the chance to establish himself in the first team at Villa Park. If he really is a hugely promising player then some time in the first team would improve his value in the market for when clubs are on a sounder financial footing and can offer big money.

Alaba favours Real move

Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that defender David Alaba is almost certain to leave the German club at the end of the season, telling Sky Sports in Germany that he is, “99.9%” certain to leave the club. He explained that Real Madrid appeal to the 28-year-old Austrian international, whose contract runs out at the end of this season.

Paper Round’s view: Alaba is an excellent central defender and would make sense as a long term replacement for Sergio Ramos, who has yet to agree a new deal to stay at the club. At 28, he has a few years left in him at the top of his game, and would make a solid partnership with Raphael Varane in the middle of the defence. The lack of a transfer fee would also appeal to a club hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fulham struggle with Kamara again

Fulham reportedly had their hand forced by Aboubakar Kamara’s disciplinary problems raising their head yet again. After two disagreements with Aleksandar Mitrovic and a security guard at the club, the Mail claims that the 25-year-old striker refused to take part in a post-match warm down, and was sent on loan to Dijon on transfer deadline day.

Paper Round’s view: Kamara has a good few years left in him, and at 25 he could conceivably play a decade more of professional football. He has the talent to compete in the Championship, and perhaps has something to offer in the Premier League too, but unless he knuckles down and commits to his career then few clubs will want to give him a chance.

