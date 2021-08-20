Chelsea want Kounde

The Telegraph believes that Chelsea retain an interest in Sevilla’s central defender Jules Kounde. The 22-year-old Frenchman could move to Stamford Bridge this summer if a deal can be done, and that is not changed by the emergence of Trevor Chalobah, who has impressed in the club’s first two games of the season so far.

Paper Round’s view: Thomas Tuchel had anticipated sending Chalobah on loan, but if Kurt Zouma is sold in the next few days then there is an argument to be made that both keeping Chalobah and bringing in Kounde means that both would need to be gradually eased into the first team, meaning there would be room for both players.

Ndombele ready to leave Spurs

The Sun claims that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to leave the club, after being frozen out by new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The 24-year-old Frenchman has four more years to run on a contract worth £200,000 a week, and the player is aiming for a move to either Germany or Spain.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs reportedly want the £55 million or near enough that the player cost back, and while he might not be any worse since he arrived in North London, the economic situation has certainly become tougher. Ndombele might be stuck at Spurs, having to convince yet another boss of his worth after going through the same with Jose Mourinho already.

Southampton target Lyanco

Premier League side Southampton are aiming to sign defender Lyanco from Italian team Torino to replace the outgoing Jannik Vestergaard, who joined Leicester City for £15 million. The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old, who has represented both Serbia and Brazil at youth levels, is wanted to step in at central defence.

Paper Round’s view: Vestergaard’s departure for Leicester City was a little odd, because £15m for an experienced Premier League defender is certainly cheap, and it suggests that the player was not desperately keen to stay. Southampton have also so lost Danny Ings, so Lyanco may find himself at a club battling to stay up this year.

Atletico planning sales

With the end of the transfer window approaching, Spanish newspaper Marca reports on the plans of Atletico Madrid. First up is their plan to send Brazilian-born striker Marcos Paulo on loan to Famalicao in Portugal. Next up are non-EU passport-holders, defensive pair Santiago Aria and Nehuen Perez. If they depart it may allow Atleti to add another player to the squad.

Paper Round’s view: With the coronavirus pandemic still hampering the financial safety at all La Liga clubs, it is no surprise that it has been tough for Atletico to do business as Diego Simeone might have wished. If they are able to add a couple more names this summer then they will have a strong squad to retain the title.

