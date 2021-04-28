Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku

Premier League side Chelsea are keen to bring in Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the Sun. The paper reports that they want the 27-year-old Belgium international as they believe that Erling Haaland will go elsewhere, with Manchester City - fresh from a win over PSG - linked to the Borussia Dortmund striker. Lukaku is rated at £90 million and would be expected to lead the line ahead of Timo Werner.

Champions League Only Timo Werner can stop Chelsea now - The Warm-Up 17 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Lukaku knows the Premier League well and has shown for both Manchester United and Everton that with the right service he will get goals, but he has been playing football regularly for the best part of a decade, and there must be a risk that his body can't continue at this level for much longer. A younger player might be a less risky proposition.

'That's maybe my bad' - Solskjaer insists he meant no disrespect to Roma

Everton target Juventus defender Demiral

Merih Demiral is wanted by the Premier League’s Everton, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is ready to let the 23-year-old Juventus defender leave as he looks to reshape his squad after a disappointing season. He could raise around £27 million, and is on Carlo Ancelotti’s shortlist alongside Norwich City’s right-back Max Aarons.

Paper Round’s view: Aarons seems like a sensible signing for Everton given they can offer him regular first team football and potentially allow him to challenge for a top-four finish while giving him a platform to earn regular international football under Gareth Southgate for England. As for Demiral, he could allow Everton to strengthen in central defence after for a relatively small sum.

PSG make Messi a huge offer

Paris Saint-Germain have made Lionel Messi a two-year deal, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The 33-year-old striker is in his last year of his contract in Spain, and PSG think that no other club can come close to the money they have put on the table. However, Barca's title hopes could be enough to help Messi choose to stay under new president Joan Laporta. PSG could use Messi's help in Europe

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s lack of dissent at the moment could be a sign that he is no longer so desperate to leave, or so unhappy with the direction the club is going in. He has to be shown in the transfer market that things are heading the right way, but with money not really at the heart of his unhappiness, it seems that PSG’s huge offer is only half of the argument they must make.

Chelsea ready to sell Abraham

Following on from the news that Chelsea are targeting Romelu Lukaku, the Telegraph confirms that the Inter Milan man, as well as Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, are the two most coveted strikers at the club. However, the paper suggests that in order to make a deal for one of those, they will entertain offers of around £40 million for striker Tammy Abraham.

Paper Round’s view: At 23, Abraham is not quite talented or consistent enough to warrant more patience when it At 23, Abraham is not quite talented or consistent enough to warrant more patience when it comes to a battle with Timo Werner , but he is still worth another side swooping in for him in order to give him the chance to prove just how good he can become. For Chelsea, raising some cash would allow them to support Thomas Tuchel with reshaping the squad as he wishes.

Transfers Lingard to push for United exit, Dortmund set Haaland price - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 08:45