Cristiano Ronaldo is tempted by a return to Manchester United, according to reports in Italy.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 36-year-old Portuguese striker would be willing to reduce his current salary demands, and is considering moving on from Juventus a year before his contract expires in 2022.
Juve are almost certain to fail to win Serie A for the first time in a decade, and under-performed again in the Champions League - the trophy that he was brought in to challenge for.
The Italian club are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and were dealt a further blow when their plan for a remunerative European Super League was sunk swiftly earlier this week.
Juve may be willing to see Ronaldo leave in order to cut their expenses, and would expect around £25 million as a transfer fee.
Ronaldo reportedly wants 20 million euros a year.
Paul Pogba, United’s 28-year-old French midfielder, is also out of contract next summer and the two could exchange their clubs.
United were also keen on establishing a European Super League, but the fallout from the incident has seen Ed Woodward announce his resignation.
