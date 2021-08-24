Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer a shock move to Manchester City.

Ronaldo, 36, has 12 months left on his contract with Juventus and has been linked with a move away from Serie A this summer.

There has been talk about a return to Real Madrid or Manchester United, as well as joining Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

It is now being reported by L’Equipe that Ronaldo would be keen to join City, with Bernardo Silva or Aymeric Laporte potentially moving in the other direction to Juventus.

Ronaldo has reportedly spoken to several Manchester City players about the transfer, including Portugal team-mates Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

City are apparently willing to meet Ronaldo’s €31m-a-year salary, but are not happy to pay a large transfer fee for the signing.

City have been on the hunt for a striker this summer and may still pursue Tottenham’s Harry Kane until the transfer window closes.

Joining City would be a controversial move for Ronaldo, who is still adored by United fans after spending six years with the club from 2003 to 2009.

Ronaldo released a statement last week to hit out at rumours over his future, but the decision to start him on the bench for Sunday’s 2-2 Serie A draw with Udinese fuelled reports of an imminent exit.

Asked about the decision not to include Ronaldo in the starting XI, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said: “Ronaldo is feeling well. I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench. He made himself available, he did well when he entered the pitch, he also scored a goal, but it was disallowed."

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved added: “We are not going to try to create sensationalist stories when there are none. It was a decision we shared with the player. At the beginning of the season, he is naturally not at top form.”

