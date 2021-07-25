Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the Italian club for the final year of his contract.

The 36-year-old Portugal international has been linked with a return to former clubs Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon. It has also been suggested that he could interest Paris Saint-Germain, especially if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real.

Ronaldo scored 29 goals to become Serie A’s top scorer last season, but his side failed to win the league as Inter Milan stormed the campaign, the first time in his three seasons with Juventus that they failed to win the title.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia , Nedved said: “Ronaldo will return to training on Monday and he will stay with us.”

Juventus have two contract situations to resolve in the near future, with Paulo Dybala also in the least year of his deal, and Euro 2020 winner Girgio Chiellini a free agent.

“[Director Federico] Cherubini has already been in contact with his [Dybala's] agent, who will arrive in Turin next week,” Nedved said.

“We are in good time to get the situation resolved, it's not a problem.

“When [Chiellini] returns from his vacation, then we can talk.”

