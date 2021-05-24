Mario Mandzukic has announced he is leaving AC Milan after a six-month spell with the Serie A club that was disrupted by injuries.

The 35-year-old Croatian joined Milan as a free agent in January on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan - I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys,” Mandzukic wrote on Instagram.

“I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future.”

